Funeral services for Stephen James Kedrowicz, Sr., 47, of Lufkin will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Brother Dave Sarver officiating and Brother Dwayne Greenwood assisting.
Mr. Kedrowicz was born on April 24, 1973, in Sanford, Florida, to Norbert Emil Kedrowicz and Cheryl Diane (Miller) Kedrowicz, and died on Monday, February 1, 2021 in Lufkin Texas.
Stephen was an amazing, devoted son, brother, father, husband, Big Poppa to his grandson and a close friend to everyone he met.
He could be described as many things ... lol. A big, bad, scary, biker that was actually a big ole teddy bear. He was a loving, caring, selfless, genuine, protective, funny, respectful and dedicated to those he loved kind of man. Friends say he was “a true heartbreaker,’’ looking “fine all the time,” a “help hide the body kind of friend.” He was “the truest, most real person ... it was impossible to be uncomfortable around him kind of guy.” He was always there to help and lend a hand to anyone. He was one of the good ones. In his younger days he was known as “psycho” but that was for a good reason ... he was fiercely loyal to all he loved. He changed many peoples’ lives and so many have said that he made them a better person because of who he was. He reached out to so many when no one else did. He was always there. He had NO idea of his enormous impact on everyone’s lives. He’s often called a son or a brother from another ... a true brother’s keeper.
Stephen spent most of his life working in his family’s carnival. They owned many rides and games and they traveled the U.S. His family’s home was in Elm Mott, Texas. He went to school at Connally High. He’s had so many lifelong friends, but Clint “Hilbilly’’ Willbanks always stood out. He along with many other friends were family!
He grew up on the carnival with Tiffany George, who he later married and had the pride of his life, son, Stephen Kedrowicz, Jr. His son changed his life for the better and made him the great man he was. He has always said that and encouraged others to do the same.
He met the love of his life, Tammy Harms in 1999. They both finally found true love. They always respected each other and never tried to change one another. They married on Halloween in 2003 ... their favorite holiday. They always said, “I love you, but more importantly, I still LIKE you!” People say they are the true epitome of marriage and best friends. Stephen was one of a kind and was loved by so many.
Stephen worked for Durrett Ready Mix for many years.
He leaves behind so many, so dear to his heart.
He is survived by his wife and soulmate, Tammy Kedrowicz; son and daughter-in-law, Stephen Kedrowicz, Jr. and Makenzie Arriola of Lufkin; grandson, Bryson James Kedrowicz of Lufkin; father, Norbert Kedrowicz of Lufkin; brother Jamie Kedrowicz of Fort Worth; first wife, Tiffany George Crain of Lufkin; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends, work family, carney family and biker family.
He was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents.
Message from his son —
“The impact you had on others was Big. You always taught me how to be the bigger man, you always saw the bigger picture. I guess that’s why so many people called you BIG. You are my hero and I will always look up to you. Rest easy Dad, you are loved and missed deeply.”
— Stephen Kedrowicz, Jr.
Final message from Stephen Sr. —
“Make sure your families and friends know without a doubt your love for them!’
‘‘Tammy, Norbert (dad), Jamie, Stephen Jr., Kenzie and B Man. Mom And Dad Harms and of course my carnies and biker families; I love you all!”
— Stephen Kedrowicz, Sr.
Service and visitation will be on the same day: Friday, February 12, 2021. Visitation starts at 5:30 p.m. Service starts at 6:30 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home. Masks are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brother’s Keeper Church for the Annual Toy Run at American State Bank, 3001 S. John Redditt , Lufkin, Texas 75904.
