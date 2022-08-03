Thekethil Philip Thomas, age 89 of Huntington, Texas, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, Texas, with Bro. Josh Tesillo officiating. Graveside service will immediately follow at Homer Cemetery.
Philip was born in Kerala, India on January 16, 1933. He began his career in the medical field, employed by Aramco and stationed in Saudi Arabia. In the early 1970s, Philip was recruited by Texas-based Su Clinica, a non-profit community health center serving residents of Cameron and Willacy counties. In the 1980s, Mr. Thomas transitioned into financial services with A. L. Williams, building a legacy that blossomed and continued to flourish under Primerica. Throughout his career, he was an evangelist. A dutiful and dedicated fisher of men, Philip sought to care for souls, hearts and minds as his highest calling. He spoke numerous languages, but his most fluent was love. He was an eternal optimist, a believer in abundance, and cultivated confidence to Christ through his unwavering message of grace dispensation.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Thekethil Thomas & Sosamma Philip; his beloved wife, Sudershen (Sue) Thomas; and his late sister, Rosamma George.
Philip is survived by six siblings; Grace Kollannur, Mary Mathew, Ponnamma Varghese, Thankamma Mathew, T. P. & Mercy Rajan, and T. P. Georgekutty. Surviving children include his daughter and son-in-law, Seema & Jeff Caldwell of Centerville, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Philip & Jessica Thomas of Huntington, Texas; daughter, Selina Thomas of Austin, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Mathew Thomas & Jennifer Brooks of Florida; son and daughter-in-law, Sam & Amanda Thomas of Plano, Texas; eleven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be T. P. Rajan, Phil Thomas, Mathew Thomas, Adam Thomas, Travis Jones, Robin Kollannur, Sam Thomas and Jonah Thomas.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 5, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, Texas.
