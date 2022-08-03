Thekethil Philip Thomas

Thekethil Philip Thomas, age 89 of Huntington, Texas, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, Texas, with Bro. Josh Tesillo officiating. Graveside service will immediately follow at Homer Cemetery.