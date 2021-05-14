Brenda (Short) Themis
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Brenda (Short) Themis, 62, of Kingwood, formerly of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements will follow under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Ms. Themis was born August 31, 1958 in Clarksville, Texas to the late {span}Jeanette (Gentery){/span} and Ray Short, and died Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at her home in Kingwood.
Brenda moved to the Lufkin area in 1966. She worked at Community Print & Copy in Kingwood for 27 years. She enjoyed playing slot machines, daily scratch off tickets, and yearly trips to the casino. Brenda was dearly loved and will be missed tremendously by all who knew her.
Survivors include her fiancé, David Davis; daughters, Andrea Tucker and husband Jim, Renee McAdams and husband Chris; grandchildren, Marshall Kleinik, Ryanne Cecil, Morgan Kleinik, Karma Mayhew, Damon Hornbuckle; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Lenora Appleman, Robert and Teri Choate, twin sister, Barbara Unsell, Paula and Andy Tucker, Charles Buffington; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Donnie Short and Kenneth “Buster” Farley; and sisters, Glenda Johnson and Linda Whitt.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
