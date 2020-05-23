William Charles ‘Charlie’ DeLaFosse
A memorial visitation for William Charles “Charlie” DeLaFosse, 77, of Hudson, will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Carroway Funeral Home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Mr. DeLaFosse was born March 26, 1943, in Groveton and died May 20, 2020, in Cypress.
Sheila Durham
Graveside services for Sheila Durham, 60, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. May 29 at Whitehouse Cemetery. Mrs. Durham was born July 16, 1959, and died May 20, 2020, at her residence. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at Gipson Funeral Home.
John W. Lee
Services for John W. Lee, 94, of Etoile, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Lee was born March 18, 1926, and died May 22, 2020, in Etoile.
Stig Peitersen, M.D.
Memorial services for Stig Peitersen, M.D., will be at 2 p.m. May 31 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Peitersen was born Feb. 18, 1960, in Denmark, and died May 19, 2020, at his residence.
