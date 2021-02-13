Celebration of a Life Well Lived
As we celebrate the memory of our beloved wife and mother, it is with sadness we let her go, but with joy we know she is resting with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
From September 7, 1944 until February 7, 2021 Tip lived a wonderful life based on Christian faith and virtue. We have been so blessed that God gave us this beautiful woman to share our lives with.
Thank you for all your prayers and well wishes.
Sincerely,
The Therman and Lillie “Tip” Jones Family.
