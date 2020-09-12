Roy Earl Williams
Graveside services with military honors for Roy Earl Williams, 73, of Lufkin will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Huntington Cemetery with Brother David Merritt officiating. The family requests everyone please wear a mask to the service.
Mr. Williams was born February 17, 1947 in Leesville, Louisiana to the late Vaie (Holsomback) and Cornell Williams, and died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Williams had resided in Lufkin most of his life. He was a truck driver for Fleetwood and Owens Illinois. He very proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a mechanic in the engine room on the USS Pickeral SS524 in Vietnam. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding the roads and sightseeing. Mr. Williams was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his daughter, Tammy Harrison of Nacogdoches; stepson, Billy Ferguson of Lufkin; sister, Wanda Marshall of Zavalla; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda Williams of Huntington, Martha and J.W. Watson of Lufkin, Clara Oden of Huntington; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Luther and Peggy Rains of Huntington; numerous grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 51 years, Mary L. (Rains) Williams; son, Gary Williams; brothers, Doug Williams and Roger Williams; and sisters, Sammie Jerrell and Linda Hopson.
The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Heart to Heart Hospice.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. Monday morning prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
