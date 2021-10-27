Funeral services for Bobby Dewayne Hobbs, 60, of Nacogdoches will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Bobby was born July 9, 1961 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Mary Ann (Johnson) and Johnny Dewayne Hobbs. He passed from this life peacefully in his home surrounded by family on October 21, 2021. In his own words, he lived a long, happy life.
He graduated from Hudson High School in 1979 and after graduation joined the United States Navy. He spent four years traveling the world while serving his country. In 1982, he met his lovely wife, Veronica while stationed in Alameda, California, and they married in 1983. At his passing, they had been married for 38 years. He said in his final days to his daughter, “Your mother is a fine a woman as they come. I love her tremendously.” For two years, they continued living in Redding, California before moving to Lufkin, Texas in 1985.
He joined and was a member of the Lufkin Fire Department from 1986 until retiring in 2016. For 30 years, he proudly served the citizens of Angelina County alongside of his fire department brothers.
Bobby attended Angelina County College obtaining an Associate of Applied Science in Emergency Medical Services degree in 1994, and attended Kilgore College obtaining his Associate of Applied Science in Fire Protection degree in 1997.
In 1988, his most cherished daughter, Emilie was born in Lufkin, Texas. He was extremely proud of her and her accomplishments including the most beautiful grandchildren to ever adorn the earth. Mary Agnes (2018) and Cora Ruth (2021) were the biggest joys of his life and he said, “exceeded all of his expectations.”
The year of 2018 included the best months of his life. He gave Emilie away to the most wonderful man, Zach Hopson, traveled to Alaska on a perfect family vacation, broke ground on Emilie and Zach’s home and Mary Agnes, his first granddaughter was born. Bobby was so grateful for this time. “Nobody realizes the blessings we receive and we should always be aware of them to give thanks.”
Bobby was baptized in 1991 after rededicating his life to the Lord at First Christian Church in Lufkin, Texas. Other than spending time with his grandchildren, his favorite pastimes included traveling with Veronica, fishing, and spending time building and carving in his shop.
Living to Please God: 11“and to make it your ambition to lead a quiet life: You should mind your own business and work with your hands, just as we told you, 12so that your daily life may win the respect of outsiders and so that you will not be dependent on anybody.” 1 Thessalonians 4: 11-12
Survivors include his wife, Veronica Hobbs of Nacogdoches; daughter and son-in-law, Emilie and Zach Hopson of Nacogdoches; granddaughters, Mary Agnes Hopson, Cora Ruth Hopson; brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Laura Hobbs; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Hutch Burr; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Cynde Thunander and John Thunander; nieces and nephews, Zach Hobbs, Brett Hobbs, Kaleigh Howe and husband Sam, Aaron Cox, Kelsi Cox, Eric Thunander, Melanie Thunander; great-niece, Avaryn Howe; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and mother-in-law, Agnes Thunander.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 2102 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.