Roger Dale Dominey
Graveside services for Roger Dale Dominey, 71, of Huntington will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Ben Walker Cemetery with Brother Vic Bass officiating.
Mr. Dominey was born March 17, 1949 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Glennis Irene (Horton) and Odis Dominey, and died Monday, June 22, 2020 at his residence. He was a lifetime resident of Huntington. Mr. Dominey loved fishing, karaoke, and dancing. He was a member of Lala Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include his brothers and sister-in-law, Alvin Dominey of Huntington, Otho and Yealonda Dominey of Houston; sisters-in-law, Gwendolyn Turner of San Augustine, Margie Harris of Huntington, and Donna Guillory of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Andy Dominey, Jerry Lynn Dominey, and Wayne Dominey.
Pallbearers will be Mr. Dominey’s nephews.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
