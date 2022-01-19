Jeffie Mae Anderson Oliver
Funeral services for Jeffie Mae Anderson Oliver will be held Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Gipson Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin, Texas with Bro. Keith Woolf, Bro. M.L. Magee, Bro. Steve Cowart, and Bro. Robert Forrest officiating. Burial will follow in the Gann Cemetery.
Jeffie was born in July 12, 1930 to Liddie (Reynolds) and Jeff Anderson in Clawson, Texas, living the majority of her 91 years on the same property where she was born. She passed away January 17, 2022 in a local hospital.
She attended Central High School and graduated in 1947. She met the love of her life, Malcum Oliver, in 1946 and they married February 14, 1948. They had 60 years of marriage before he died in March, 2008.
Jeffie, called Ma by her family, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She dedicated her life to her family and friends. Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren were the light of her life and she attended all of their activities that she could.
She was a member of the O’Quinn Baptist Church and the Ruth Sunday School Class for many years.
Jeffie was a wonderful cook and people always requested her Mexican cornbread, dumplings, pecan pie, and raisin pie at family gatherings.
Her favorite pastime was playing forty-two and she played every opportunity she got. She especially looked forward each week to playing with her group of friends at O’Quinn and her group of friends at Red Town.
Left to mourn her passing and cherish her memory are her Daughter and Son-in-law, Linda and Jim Glawson, Son and Daughter-in-law, Royce and Sandy Oliver; Grandchildren and spouses, Tami Cecil and Tommy Wood, Starlan and Shana Glawson, Christi and Gary Rowe, Clint and Gloria Oliver, Clay and Stephanie Oliver; Great Grandchildren, Lauren Cecil, Garrett Cecil and wife Ryanne, Tristin Wood and wife, Monica, Carlie Glawson, Camryn Glawson, Casen Rowe, Caden Rowe, Daniel Rowe and wife Daena, Hunter Rowe and wife Kelsee, Macey Wallace and husband Matthew, Braxton Oliver, Mason McDonald, Brady McDonald, Bosten Oliver, Brynn Oliver, Brodie Oliver, and Baylor Oliver; Great-Great Grandchildren, Kaydance, Kynlee, and Carter Cecil, Metzli and Adalynne Wood, Norah, Adam, Kannon and Kolt Rowe, and Lavery Wallace; Sister-in-law and special friend, Othela Cox; lifelong friends, Eunice Louviere and Margie Mathis; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, Father-in-law and Mother-in-law, Vinson and Ella Oliver, and Brother Kyle Anderson.
Pallbearers are Starlan Glawson, Clint Oliver, Clay Oliver, Gary Rowe, Garrett Cecil and Kenny Modisette.
Honorary Pallbearers are Tommy Wood and her Great Grandsons.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice in the Pines or O’Quinn Baptist Church.
Special thanks to Parkwood Place, Woodland Heights Hospital, and Hospice in the Pines for the excellent, loving care they gave our sweet Mother and the consideration and compassion they showed our family during her final days.
