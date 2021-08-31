Funeral services for Mike Jones, 71, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Denman Avenue Baptist Church with Dr. Jacob Fitzgerald and Brother Charles Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mike was born November 28, 1949, in Jonesboro, Louisiana to the late Benjamin Henry Jones and Ellen (Fullerton) Jones and died Saturday, August 28, 2021.
He graduated from Jonesboro-Hodge High School in 1967 and earned his forestry degree from Louisiana Tech in 1974, which was perfect for him. Mike loved hunting and fishing and just being outdoors whenever possible. He passed that love along to his son, Kevin. Another passion of Mike’s was traveling. Over the years, he and Sue visited many places around the world on both vacations and mission trips. Their trips took them to Alaska and Hawaii, and even all the way to Greece and Africa.
Mike was a proud father and grandfather. He had a way to make everybody feel special, and he was always ready with a hug and an “I love you”. His family never doubted the love he had for them, and that was evident anytime he and his daughter, Nikki, were saying goodbye. There always had to be one more hug.
His love for the Lord was evident, and that led him to become involved in church work. He and Sue became youth workers when their own children were quite young, and they continued in that role until their children had graduated from the youth group. Serving as a deacon was one of Mike’s greatest honors, and he considered it a special privilege. He taught the young married couples Sunday School class until his health began to decline.
Survivors include his wife Sue Jones of Lufkin, son and daughter-in-law Kevin and Sara Jones of Royse City, Texas, and daughter and son-in-law Nikki and Jeff Martin of Georgetown, Texas. He was a very proud grandfather to Sadie and Micah Jones, and Ben, Jacob, and Luke Martin. Other family members include T.L. and Pat Brooks of Clovis, New Mexico, Mike and Nancy Brooks of Quitman, Louisiana, Jo and Forrest Petersen of Quitman, Louisiana, along with a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Brantner, Johnny Brantner, Levi Cole, Donald Guillot, Jordan Robinson and Caleb Stanford.
Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of Denman Avenue Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Christian Men’s Job Corps of Lufkin, 1813 E. Denman Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901, or Habitat for Humanity of Angelina County, P.O. Box 522, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, September 1 at Carroway Funeral Home.
Please observe social distancing and wear a mask for the protection of yourself and others.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
