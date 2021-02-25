Funeral services for Rhonda Lynn (Crawford) Flanagan, 52, of Kearney, Missouri, formerly of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Frank Doucette officiating. Interment will follow in the Narrow Way Cemetery.
Rhonda was born October 5, 1968 in Lufkin, Texas, the second of two children, to Evelyn (Cloyd) and Marshall Crawford. She passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 while visiting family in Lufkin Texas.
Rhonda graduated from Hudson High School before taking classes at Angelina College. She chose a career path as a phlebotomist for many years, before being a housewife and homemaker at the time of her passing.
She spent her life fiercely and unconditionally loving her family, especially her children. She loved coaching baseball, basketball, softball, and being involved in all avenues of her children’s lives. “Always willing to help anyone” and “a kind, loving soul” are phrases often used to describe her. Rhonda’s love knew no limits and she was always eager to spend time with her family and enjoyed doing multitudes of craft projects for anyone who asked.
Survivors include her husband Kevin Flanagan of Kearney, Missouri; sons and daughters-in-law, Kyle and Katy Flanagan of Burien, Washington, Christopher and Mallory Flanagan of Beaumont, Texas; Dustin Crawford of Lufkin, Texas; daughters, Kyndall Flanagan and Kamryn Flanagan, both of Kearney, Missouri; grandchildren, Hattie and Tate Flanagan of Burien, Washington, Wilder Flanagan of Beaumont, Texas; father, Marshall Crawford of Lufkin, Texas; brother and sister-in-law, Ricky and Kem Crawford of Pasadena, Texas; nephew, Brandon Crawford of Leawood, Kansas, Britt Crawford and wife Morgan of Pearland, Texas; niece, Bailey Crawford of Houston, Texas; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother and best friend, Evelyn Crawford in 2019.
Pallbearers will be Britt Crawford, Brandon Crawford, David Walker, Derek Linton, Larry Dixon, and Johnny Lathrop.
Rhonda, aka Mom, aka Honey – you will forever be in our hearts and minds. The memories are more precious now than ever before. Be at peace, and rest, for you are forever loved.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.