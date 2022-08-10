Jane Graham Rider
Graveside services for Jane Graham Rider, 81, of Huntington will be held Friday, August 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Concord Cemetery with Brother J.O. Grimes, Jr. officiating.
Mrs. Rider was born November 8, 1940 in the Concord Community of Angelina County to Minnie Elizabeth (Boykin) and Thomas B. Graham and died Monday August 8, 2022 at her residence with her daughter by her side.
Mrs. Rider was a lifetime resident of Zavalla. She was a homemaker and loved spending quality time with her sisters and family. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she loved vacationing with them. She loved going fishing and didn’t miss a chance at a fish fry. In her elder years she enjoyed watching HGTV.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda and son-in-law Frank Johnson of Huntington; son, Ken and daughter-in-law Kelley Massey of Lufkin; son, Ron and daughter-in-law Denise Massey of Arkansas; grandchildren, Brent Johnson, Hope Brock, Brittany Swearingen, Cory Hines, Tasha Murray, Dustin Massey, Taylor Matchett, and Dalton Massey; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sister, Rachel Smith and brother-in-law Weldon of Huntington; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother and her sisters; husband, Cecil Rider; and granddaughter, Gracie Massey.
A special thanks to Dr. Pablo Splenser for the many years of special care, and the Affinity Hospice nursing team (Lufkin office) for the love and care during these last several years. A very special thanks to her great- grandson Noah for the care and laughs he gave her while sitting with her on occasion. She would sure make him stay on his toes while he was in charge.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
