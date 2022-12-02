Jean “Giggy” Steptoe

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, Lois Jean Mangrum Steptoe, passed away at the age of 76 in San Augustine County. Most people called her Jeannie; we called her Giggy.
She was born July 25, 1946, in Panola County. Her parents were Oddie Ree and Letha Mangrum. Jeannie graduated from San Augustine High School, where she was a twirler and played the clarinet. She married her high school sweetheart, and they had one daughter. She was a wonderful mother and the best grandmother! She was always at every performance and celebration, and we made many precious memories.
She loved her hometown and served as District Clerk for many years. She had a heart for helping people. She also loved her church family at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Norwood, where she played piano and was actively involved. She was so smart and creative; she enjoyed coming up with craft activities for the youth that would reinforce their love for God.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-love, Cindi Steptoe-Andrews and John Andrews, and by her most beloved granddaughter, Kerstin Andrews, all of Longview, Texas. She had many friends who she treasured, but she especially loved Jeanette Bryan and Jack Nichols.
She was a strong woman of faith and would happily tell you about her God. Although our hearts are broken, we know that we will be together again in Heaven. We love you Giggy-to the moon and back!
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home chapel in San Augustine with Bro. Wade Bryan officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the chapel.
