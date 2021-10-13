Harlon Elwood Smith was born December 30, 1934, to Roscoe and Ruth Wall Smith. He passed on September 22, 2021, in a Lufkin hospital.
Harlon grew up in and around San Augustine County, worked at Brookshires, and “worked in the woods”. He moved to Houston at the age of 18, working at Houston Sash & Door. He was drafted soon after and went to San Diego to serve as a nurse in the Naval Hospital, married Jo Ann, and eventually settled back in Houston. They left Houston in the late ’70s and headed back to the Piney Woods of East Texas, where he spent his happiest times. Harlon always enjoyed spending time outside, whether it was on the lakes or in the garden. He took great joy in seeing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren develop their gardening and fishing skills. Some of his greatest times were spent on Lake Sam Rayburn with his best friend and fishing rival, Jerold.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 64 years, JoAnn; son, Jimmy Smith; daughter & son-in-law Ruth & Michael Smith; grandchildren, Aaron Smith, Michelle & Matt Bogner, Joey & Olivia Birkelbach, Christopher & Julianna Smith, Mark & Lacy Birkelbach, Tyler & Sheena Smith; 7 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Roscoe Smith; mother, Ruth Wall Smith; and brothers, Dalton, Keith & Eddie.
A Celebration of Life will be held at McNutt Funeral Home in Lufkin, on Saturday, October 16th @ 10:00 am, with an honorary BBQ dinner to follow at the Smith home.
