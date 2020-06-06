Barbara J. Carroll
Funeral services for Barbara J. Carroll, 79, of Huntington will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Nathan Pannell officiating. Interment will follow in the McKindree Cemetery.
Mrs. Carroll was born September 24, 1940 in Texarkana, Arkansas to the late Johnnie Elmer (James) and James Elbert Murphy, and died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in a local hospice facility.
Mrs. Carroll was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sibling to all she was surrounded by. She had a passion for travel, fishing, gardening, cooking, and her family. She loved to shop and attend garage sales. Mrs. Carroll was a loved and active member of Still Waters Cowboy Church in Huntington where her husband, John, is a Deacon.
She and John were married 46 years, having wed in 1974. She had a passion for storytelling and visiting with family. She had a knack to see the beauty in things and be able to bring that out in everything she did and people she was around.
She and John spent their last 10 years together on the shores of beautiful Lake Sam Rayburn, overlooking Hanks Creek. Her and John’s home is filled with wildlife, flowers and gardens, to include hundreds of hummingbirds, which they sat and watched for hours.
These were joyous and happy times as they were able to relax and greet many family members and friends to their welcoming home.
She will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
Survivors include her husband, John Wayne Carroll; daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Cliff Williams; sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Kim Irvin, Richard and Kim Irvin; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Kim and Steve Carter; grandchildren and spouses, Chris and Shelly Carroll, Jennifer and James Webb, Amy and Jonothan Soloman, Erin and Travis Boles, Ryan and Katie Irvin, Lauren Irvin and Keith Robertson, Serena and Justin Gammons, Barbie and Casey Timms, Brian, Jr. and Shelbie Irvin, Brent Irvin, and Sherra Irvin; 21 great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Haselwood; sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Ellis Mackey; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Barbara and David Schultz; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Brian Franklin Irvin; brothers, Henry Haselwood and Herbert Haselwood; and parents-in-law, Johnnie L. and Edna M. Carroll.
Pallbearers will be Chris Carroll, Brian Irvin, Jr., Ryan Irvin, Brent Irvin, Wendell Hightower, Jesse Lee, Kirk Selman, James Webb, and Rodney McCarty.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County, 1102 N. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
