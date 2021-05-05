Jessy Lee Scarborough
Funeral services for Jessy Lee Scarborough, 96, of Diboll, will be held Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Adrian Neal officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Diboll.
Mr. Scarborough was born August 25, 1924 in Beulah, Texas, to Dee Cator Scarborough and Lorena (Vansau) Scarborough, and died Saturday, May 1, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Scarborough was employed by the Natural Gas Pipeline for 33 years until his retirement. He loved singing and went to nursing homes to sing to residents; he was also a song leader at various churches. He loved farming and gardening at his home. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Lufkin.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Bee and Anthony Williams of Lufkin; daughter and significant other, Nadine Scarborough and Richard Davidson of Lufkin; grandson and wife, Jace and Kendall Hooks; granddaughter and husband, Paige and Kevin Pinner; great-grandchildren, Bryli, Keely, Bo, Ellie, Tate and Michael; special nieces, Nannette Chapman and husband, Buck and Jan Cooney and husband, Pete; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse, Lavonne Scarborough; siblings, Monk, Syble, Aline, Baby Vansau, Claudine, John, Burtis, Holland, Samantha, and Ruth.
Pallbearers will be Jace Hooks, Kevin Pinner, Tony McKnight, Dee Scarborough, Nick Horton, and Shane Squyres.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Vansau, Dennis Vansau, David Scarborough, Cotton George, David Hopper, Alton Morris, J. M. McBryde, Buck Chapman, Hulen Squyres, Pete Cooney, and Lloyd Lambert.
Special thanks to Tasha Allred, his private sitter, Lloyd and Jo Beth Lambert and Amanda Ford with Affinity Hospice and Russell Barney with Affinity Hospice.
Donations can be made to Faith Baptist Church, 208 Devereaux St., Diboll, TX 75941.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.