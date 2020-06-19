Danna Lynn Turner
A Private Graveside service for Danna Lynn Turner, 63, of Central, will be held at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin with Pastor Scott Reed officiating. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Turner was born March 4, 1957 in Dallas, Texas, to James and Nita (Teet) Kerbo, and died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Ft. Worth.
Danna graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in education. She worked as a Settlement Agreement Coordinator. Danna always put her family first and always put their needs above her own. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and to cook for her family and friends. Danna had a open ear for others’ problems and would listen and try to help them anyway that she could. She loved to shop and enjoyed her life to the fullest.
Mrs. Turner is survived by her husband, Bobby Turner of Central; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Jared Nedbalek of Seattle, WA; daughter, Sarah Turner of College Station, TX; father and wife, James and Barbara Kerbo of Lufkin; brother and wife, Jeff and Carla Kerbo of Trophy Club, TX; brother and wife, Jerry and Sherri Kerbo of Heath, TX; and grandchildren, Emilyn Nedbalek and Lukas Nedbalek, both of Seattle, WA.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Nita Kerbo; brother, Jimmy Kerbo; and grandchild, Austyn Paige Nedbalek.
Special memorials may be made to LifePoint Church, 4737 Ted Trout Dr, Lufkin, TX 75904.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
