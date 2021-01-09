Funeral services for H. Karlen Courtney, 55, of Diboll, will be held Monday, January 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lottie and Arthur Temple Civic Center, 601 Dennis St, Diboll, TX with Bro. Myrton Thompson officiating. Interment will follow at Prairie Grove Cemetery.
Mrs. Courtney was born October 11, 1965 in Lufkin, Texas, to Jesse Randolph Curry and Wanda Marie (Minton) Curry, and died Thursday, January 7, 2021 in Lufkin, TX.
Mrs. Courtney served at KST childcare in Diboll for 28 years. She loved to fish, sew, do arts and crafts, and treasured her time spent with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Grady Courtney of Diboll, TX; daughter, Amber Hooper of Diboll, TX; son and daughter-in-law, William and Jesslyn Courtney of Diboll, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Colleen and Raymond Ryan of Diboll, TX; grandchildren, Harley, Karlee, Rylee, Sway, Kaden, Jessee, Tucker, Chayton, Landen, and Clayton; sister, Cindy Murray of Hudson, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Trudy Curry of Pine Bluff, AR; brother, Jesse Curry; special friends, the staff of KST childcare; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her father-in-law, Eddie Courtney.
Pallbearers will be Raymond Ryan, William Courtney, Rylee Collins, Michael Curry, Justin Curry and Kaden Courtney.
Special memorials may be made to KST daycare/childcare, 101 Maynard St., Diboll, TX, 75941.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the Lottie and Arthur Temple Civic Center in Diboll.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
