JaCoyius Deckard
Services for JaCoyius Deckard, 36, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. today at Our Father’s House House of Faith. Burial will follow in the Davis Memorial Garden. Mr. Deckard was born Dec. 21, 1984, in Lufkin and died June 11, 2021, in Houston. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Saul Mijares Gomez Sr.
Services for Saul Mijares Gomez Sr., 73, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at First Assembly of God Diboll. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery. Mr. Mijares was born July 11, 1947, and died June 20, 2021, in Houston. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Shafer Funeral Home.
Edwina Gilbert Lilly
Graveside services for Edwina Gilbert Lilly, 79, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Gilbert Chapel Cemetery. Mrs. Lilly was born Oct. 9, 1941, and died June 21, 2021, at her residence. Gipson Funeral Home, directors
Ginger Faith Lumpkin
Services for Ginger Faith Lumpkin, 68, of Huntington, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Treadwell Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Mrs. Lumpkin was born Nov. 24, 1952, in Monroeville, Alabama, and died June 19, 2021, in Lufkin.
