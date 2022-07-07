Memorial services for Steven Phillips “Big Bad Wolfe”, 65, of Huntington, will be held Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Ty Phillips officiating.
Mr. Phillips was born on July 26, 1956, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to the late John Henry Phillips and Betty Cora (Moses) Bax, and died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Phillips loved to fish, listen to music, and spend time in the country. He was a very proud and successful oilfield consultant. Mr. Phillips loved his entire family, especially his mother.
He is survived by his wife, Selina Gail Phillips of Huntington, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Stormie Dawn and Robert Lozier of Sweetwater, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Steven Lee and Samantha Phillips of Granbury, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Brent Vincent of Midlothian, TX; son, Henry Eugene Phillips of Granbury, TX; grandchildren, Shadow, Jacob, Trevor, Kaedyn, Cadence, Austin, and Nate; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Steve Brown of Abilene, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Catherine and Dan McQuilkin of Huntington, TX; sister, Betty Weathers of Huntington, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Pat and Vicky Phillips of Abilene, TX; sister, Pam Miley of Huntington, TX; sister, Gwendolyn McCormick of Abilene, TX; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and the mother of his children, Andrea Phillips of Granbury, TX.
Mr. Phillips was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Johnny Lee Phillips; sister, Jan Tollison; and Henry’s mother, Jennifer Boatwright.
Honorary pallbearers will be Pat Phillips and Dan McQuilkin.
