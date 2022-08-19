Funeral services for Merline Roach, 97, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jimmy Runnels and Brother Erick Koenig officiating. Interment will follow in the Berry Cemetery.
Mrs. Roach was born March 30, 1925 in the Moffett Community of Angelina County, Texas to Jim McKinney and Ida (Haley) McKinney. She passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in a nursing facility in Decatur, Texas.
She was a strong woman of faith; baptized at age 19 she was a faithful, dedicated member of the Lufkin East congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and found much happiness in sharing the Bible, and preaching God’s word to others. Her faith was her guide throughout her life. She loved working in her yard and the garden which she kept until she was 90! She enjoyed dominoes, playing 42, and played many games of Scrabble. One of her greatest joys was being with family-especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Becky and Doug Hines of Hudson, Sophia and Russell Olds of Decatur; grandchildren, Tanner Hines and wife Kirsten of Hudson, Cindy Johnson and husband Chris of Lufkin, and Brandie Olds of Huntington; great-grandchildren, Keaton Hines, Brooks Hines, Landry Hines, Zander Johnson, Kylie Langston, Paisley Burchett, and Rustin Burchett; nephews, Lonnie McKinney, Jr., Keith Roach, and Kevin Roach; nieces, Sherri Kowalski and Melanie Grisham; and numerous close cousins and many friends, especially those from the Lufkin East and surrounding congregations.
Mrs. Roach was predeceased by her parents; husband, James Bernard Roach; granddaughter, Callie Hall; sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and James Warren; brother and sister-in-law, Lonnie and Tommie McKinney; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kennard and Nell Roach; and parents-in-law, Chris and Lillie Roach.
Pallbearers will be Donald Hodges, Rick Gill, Gilbert Jacinto, Mark Ward, and Mike Free, and Niklas Koenig.
Honorary pallbearer will be Gayland Wallace.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
