Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Merline Roach, 97, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jimmy Runnels and Brother Erick Koenig officiating. Interment will follow in the Berry Cemetery.

Mrs. Roach was born March 30, 1925 in the Moffett Community of Angelina County, Texas to Jim McKinney and Ida (Haley) McKinney. She passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in a nursing facility in Decatur, Texas.