Memorial services for Terriann Trevathan Cooley, 42, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ford Adkins officiating, with eulogy given by Judge Donnie Puckett. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Terriann was born December 24, 1979 in Lufkin, Texas, and died Monday, January 24, 2022 at her residence. She was a Realtor for Century 21 Cota Realty. Terriann enjoyed crafts, shopping, and traveling. She was a foodie and loved eating at new places.
Survivors include her husband, Joel Cooley of Lufkin; son, Hayden Hathorn of Lufkin; daughters, Haley Trevathan of Lufkin and Taylor Cooley of DeRidder, Louisiana; parents, Terry and Roseann (Glover) Trevathan of Lufkin; brothers and sisters-in-law, Trae and Georgia Trevathan and Cliff and Ana Trevathan, all of Lufkin; nephew, Zack Trevathan of Lufkin; niece, Kate Trevathan of Lufkin; uncles and aunts, Ronnie and Susie Trevathan of Houston, Randy and Janice Trevathan of Round Rock, and Kathy Richardson of Lufkin; parents-in-law, Joel and Brigitte Cooley of Anacoco, Louisiana; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Steven and Michelle Cooley of Anacoco, Louisiana; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
