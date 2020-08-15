Harvey Nathaniel “Nate” Landers
Funeral services for Harvey Nathaniel “Nate” Landers, 35, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor D.R. McNaughton and Pastor Rodney Goins officiating. Interment will follow in the Wallace Chapel Cemetery.
Nate was born June 23, 1985 in Lufkin, Texas to Rebekah Anne Landers and James Harvey Landers, and died Saturday, August 8, 2020 in a local hospital.
Nate was a great son, great brother, and a great friend to all. He was a very hard worker. His dad taught him good work ethics at a young age. He always enjoyed working with his dad and brother. Nate would help anyone anywhere, at any time. He loved helping people. He will be greatly missed. He worked all across the United States. Nate enjoyed spending time cooking on the pit and spending time with his buddies. Nate will always be in our hearts and on our minds. His memory will live on.
Survivors include his mother, Becky Landers; brother Aaron Landers; grandparents, Nadine Landers, David and Norma Glawson; uncles and aunts, “Uncle Tom” and Sherry Glawson, Lino Acevedo and Super Special Auntie Deana, Virgil Glawson, Phillip and Judy Glawson, Derrick and Amy Glawson, Mark and Tina Glawson, Charlotte Mettlen, Lynette Stubblefield; best friends, Bubba Bryan, Dustin Cheatham, Joe Birklebach, Patrick Henderline, and too many others to name; lots of cousins and other relatives; as well as a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, James H. Landers; grandfather, Edward Landers; great-grandparents, J.W. and Vida Landers, Harvey and Effie Bea Aldredge, Curtis and Eula Glawson, Byron and Dorothy Gay; uncle, Dennis Landers; and “Aunt D”, Debbie Trapp.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Landers, Daniel Mettlen, Bubba Bryan, Patrick Henderline, Dustin Cheatham, Joey Birkelbach, Bruce Malner, and Travis Byrd.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gage Clark, Jaxson Jennings, Collins Bryan, Rodney Farr, Claude Meguess, Thomas Trapp, and Josh Trapp.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
