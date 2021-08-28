Linda LaNiece Byron
Funeral services for Linda LaNiece Byron, 79, of Corrigan will be held Monday, August 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Lesley Wilkerson officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Springs Cemetery.
Mrs. Byron was born June 2, 1942 in the Chita Community of Trinity County, Texas to the late Vera (Brock) and Emmette DeLaFosse, and died Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in Groveton. She loved to quilt. Mrs. Byron had a strong faith and was a member of First Baptist Church Corrigan.
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Elaine Donaldson of Lufkin, Linda Carol and Jimmy Robuck of Corrigan, and Laura Lea Byron of Groveton; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Tommye Wright of Corrigan and Laura Denman of Apple Springs; brothers, Jim Brock of Corrigan and Emmette A. DeLaFosse of California; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Byron; son, Harold “Bubba” Byron; granddaughter, Ashton Glover; great-grandson, Justin Helton, Jr.; and son-in-law, Patrick Donaldson.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Wallace, Jimmy Wright, Chad Wright, Jimmy Brock, Wes Denman, and Bo Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Brock, Emmette A. DeLaFosse, Mikeal Ballard, Anthony McMullen, Justin Helton, Zechariah Donaldson, Darren Brock, Jasen DeLaFosse, and Chaz DeLaFosse.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Monday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.