A celebration for Ella Miller Weaver of Lufkin, Texas will be held at Denman Avenue Baptist Church in Lufkin, Texas on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Interment in the Ebenezer Cemetery, In Colmesneil, Tyler County Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Ella was born to William (EB) and Florine Hopson Miller, in Zavalla, Texas on January 18, 1952, and went to be with her Lord on December 13, 2022.
Ella was a Registered Nurse for 33 years and was employed at Lufkin State School 26 of those years. Denman Avenue was Ella’s home church where she sang in the adult choir, taught Ladies Bible Studies, and served on various committees throughout the years. She was known for praying for others and keeping a current list of prayer needs. Denman Avenue is where she met the love of her life Carl, and they celebrated one week shy of 48 years of marriage. Ella enjoyed people and spending time with special friends who had influenced her life.
Left to cherish her memory are “#1” daughter and son in love, Karla and Bruce Windsor of Grand Prairie, Texas;”#1” son and daughter in love, John and Kristen Weaver of Midland, Texas; grandsons that greatly enriched Ella’s life are Jackson and Harrison of Midland, Texas; special granddaughter Jamie Smith; brothers and sisters-in-law, Welton and Marie Miller of Huntington, Texas, Hulon and Gwen Miller of Zavalla, Texas, and Freddie and Sharon Miller of Jasper, Texas; brother and sister-in-law, Eddy and Patsy Weaver of Huntington, Texas; aunt, Sally Hopson of Zavalla, Texas; and numerous nephews and nieces and host of special friends.
Ella was preceded in death by her parents, William (Eb) and Florine Miller, brother, Billy, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, John (Jack) and Eddie Weaver.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Miller, Jason Miller, Rob Chapman, Aaron Gillespie, Harley Lovings, and Colyer Martin.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday, December 16, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home.
Special Memorials can be made to Ebenezer Cemetery, Upkeep Donation, c/o Joyce Hanks, 817 Gulf Ave., Port Neches, TX, 77651
