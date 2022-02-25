Services for Delphine Brooks, 88, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be in Davis Memorial Garden. She was born April 4, 1933, and died Feb. 18, 2022.
Valencia Ruby Kennedy
Services for Valencia Ruby Kennedy, 58, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Abundant Life Methodist Church. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery. She was born Feb. 11, 1964, and died Feb. 13, 2022. Colonial Mortuary.
Alton Joseph Meyer
Services for Alton Joseph Meyer, 77, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel at Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Entombment will be in the cemetery. He was born July 14, 1944, and died Feb. 20, 2022. Gipson Funeral Home.
Leslie Massey Staggs
Services for Leslie Massey Staggs, 95, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bald Hill Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Fielder Memorial Cemetery. She was born July 29, 1926, and died Feb. 23, 2022. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin.
Fred Lee Thompson
Services for Fred Lee Thompson, 94, of Zavalla, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Saron Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington. Burial will be in Cameron Cemetery. He was born Aug. 4, 1927, and died Feb. 17, 2022.
