Caroline Elizabeth “Lina” Thompson
Services for Caroline Elizabeth “Lina” Thompson, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Joel Wood officiating. Interment will follow in the Simpson Cemetery. Everyone is welcome to gather at Bradley and Evelyn’s home afterward.
Caroline was born June 6, 2002 in Lufkin, Texas, to Earl Thompson and blessed with a mother at one month old, Barbara Sides.
Caroline was a happy, vibrant young lady. She loved music, arts and crafts, and loved visiting the beach. She loved to spend time with her nieces and nephews and riding four wheelers in her spare time. Lina was always smiling and could lighten any room she walked into.
Caroline was survived by her mother, Barbara Sides of Pollok; sisters, Samantha and Josh Fletcher of Joaquin, Jillian Thompson and Robert Mettlen of Pollok, and Heather and Lando Guajardo of Raymondville; brothers, Dillon Thompson, Josh Thompson, Gabby Gonzalez of Pollok, Scott Thompson and Stephanie Richardson of Lufkin; nieces and nephews, Kayla, Wyatt and Brantley Fletcher, Robert Mettlen, Jaime and Ali Guajardo, Delilah Thompson, Jennifer, Lillian, Tucker, Faith and Grace Thompson, Travis, Andrew and Remington Goodwin; aunts, Karen and Leo Slomba, Dianne Thompson, and Shelia and Jeff Hannah
She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Thompson; nephew, Tanner Thompson, uncles, Michael Thompson and Norris Goodwin, Jr.; and grandparents, Earl Thompson Sr. and Mary Jane Thompson.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Goodwin, Robert Mettlen, Michael Thompson, William Goodwin, Dustin Goodwin and Justin Goodwin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rhett Mathews, Dillon Thompson, Josh Fletcher, Joshua Thompson, Scott Thompson and Tristan Barringer.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
