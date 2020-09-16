Cloyce G. Evans
Cloyce G. Evans, 79, passed away at his home in Diboll, on September 15, 2020. Cloyce was born August 12, 1941 in Diboll, to Henry and Mary Alice Evans.
Funeral services for Cloyce G. Evans will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother Horace Fletcher officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Cloyce was retired from the Texas Highway Department. He lived a good life and was loved by his children and family.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Evans of Diboll; son, Steven Evans and daughter, Kathy Martinez, both of Diboll. He is also survived by grandsons, Joshua Moreno and wife Amanda, Joel Moreno and wife April; and granddaughter, Kathy Moreno, all of Diboll, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Louise Benge and husband Lester.
Pallbearers will be Joel Moreno, Dalton Moreno, Colton Moreno, Trae Brooks, Raymond Glover, Jr. (Pookie), and Charles Evans.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joshua Moreno, Fernandas Brooks, Donald Burrous, and James Griffith.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.