Betty Loyd (Heath) Rice

Betty Loyd Rice, 78, previously of Logansport, LA, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on August 3, 2022, in Lufkin, Texas.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 6-8 pm at Mangum Funeral Home. Funeral services to also be held at Mangum Funeral Home on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 2 pm. Interment will follow at Strong Cemetery, Huxley, Texas.