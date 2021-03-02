Inez Florene (Farley) Gardner, 93, of Lufkin died Tuesday, February 16, 2021 in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Gardner was born July 12, 1927 in Barboursville, West Virginia to the late Georgia Alice (Workman) and Nimrod Farley. She was a waitress at the Lauderdale Yacht Club in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for 25 years. In 1992, she moved to Texas to be closer to her family and help in the upbringing of her grandchildren. She was a member of Dania United Methodist Church in Dania, Florida.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Connie and John Weismuller of Lufkin; son, William Lacy Gardner, Jr. of Lufkin; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a number of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, William Lacy Gardner.
A private celebration of her life will be held at the family residence on March 6, 2021. The family is asking those who wish to remember Mrs. Gardner, that in lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice in the Pines be made on her behalf.
Memories and condolences may be added at carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
