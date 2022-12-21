Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Doris Lane (Hartley) Jones, 89 years of age, passed away in Lubbock, Texas on Thursday December 15, 2022. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of her death.

Doris was born November 11, 1933 in Fort Deposit, Alabama to James and Judy Hartley. She had one older brother, James Edward Hartley. Doris had fond memories of growing up in the small Southern town of Fort Deposit.