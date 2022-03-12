Andrew (Matt) Owens, age 62, passed away in Pensacola Florida on Sunday, February 27, 2022 with his wife Valerie and son Austin Owens by his side.
Matt was born on October 17, 1959 in Lafayette, Louisiana to L.W. and Mary Owens. The family moved to Lufkin in 1966. He graduated from Lufkin High School in 1977. Matt was active in sports throughout his childhood, especially in baseball. He played every summer and pitched for Lufkin High School. He was a member of the Dixie Majors Baseball World Series Championship team in 1977. It was a highlight of his, and he was very proud of the team’s accomplishment. Matt attended Angelina College, Austin Community College, and the University of Texas. He served as a dental technician in the Air Force for several years in Aurora, Colorado. He loved to play golf and the guitar, hunt and ski, and play video games with his son, Austin. He coached pee wee league football and baseball every season with a passion for teaching kids how to play sports. He was also known to coach women’s volleyball while living in Houston. He loved fast cars and his Texas Longhorns. He worked as a surveyor in Texas and Ohio, where he moved with his family in 1995. Matt and Val celebrated their 33rd anniversary on February 25, 2022, and they were a devoted and very happy couple who loved to travel the world and spend time together. Matt relished his role as dad to their son Austin, and was very proud of Austin and his accomplishments. Matt’s sense of humor was infectious, and he enjoyed making his nieces and nephews laugh. He and his family were always present to celebrate family events, graduations and weddings.
Matt is survived by his wife, Valerie Owens and son, Austin Owens of North Canton, Ohio, his brother Mark Owens of Boise, Idaho, and sister Beth (Owens) Gerdes of Temple, Texas. He is also survived by many beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 2 pm, with visitation prior at 1pm at Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home in Canton, OH.
Contributions in memory of Matt can be made to the American Cancer Society or any local animal shelter.
