David Gaylen Crain
Funeral services for David Gaylen Crain, 65, of Huntington will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Shawnee Prairie Missionary Baptist Church with Brother Cary Modisett and Forrest Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow in the Crain Cemetery.
Mr. Crain was born November 4, 1954 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Odie Jane (Flournoy) and William Walter “W.W.” Crain, and died Monday, June 1, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. Crain was a self-employed farmer and rancher, and had worked in management at Brookshire Brothers for 33 years. He owned and operated Crain Hunting Club for 50 plus years. David loved spending time gardening and being outdoors with his family and friends. He was a lifelong member of Shawnee Prairie Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce (Hollis) Crain of Huntington; daughter, Michelle Scott and husband Cody of Huntington; granddaughter, Isabelle Scott of Huntington; and a number of nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ernest Androus Crain; and son, Kevin Gaylen Crain.
Pallbearers will be Chris Jacobs, Steve Haney, Scott Morehead, Kirk Risinger, Tom Macowski and Danny Cagle.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bubba Pate, Fred Flournoy, Ronnie Flournoy, Murray Smith, Keith Batson, and the Brookshire Brothers Maintenance Department.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shawnee Prairie Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1480, Huntington, Texas 75949.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at the church prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
