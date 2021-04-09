M.C. “Red” DeLaney
Funeral services for M.C. “Red” DeLaney, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Horace Fletcher officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
M.C. was born March 12, 1929 in Moffett, Texas the son of the late Mart C. DeLaney and Bossie Bee (Loving) DeLaney. He passed away peacefully to his heavenly home on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at his home.
Mr. DeLaney resided in Lufkin, Texas. He worked at the Paper Mill for 36 years. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Jo DeLaney, for almost 69 years, having married on April 12, 1952. He was a proud father to his daughter, Debra Esteves and son, Mark DeLaney. He adored his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren and always put the needs of his wife and family ahead of himself. He loved watching the kids in any activity they were involved in and would schedule time off from work as often as he could to be there to support them. He taught the boys in the family how to hunt and fish and was an avid squirrel hunter. He enjoyed watching sports on TV with his dog, Roxy, sitting at his side. He was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Herty Baptist Church.
Mr. DeLaney is survived by his wife, Jo DeLaney; daughter, Debra Esteves of Diboll; son, Mark DeLaney and Sandy Harvin of Nacogdoches; grandchildren, Mike and Beverly Shurley, Cissy Shurley and Josh Shurley, all of Diboll, Marcus and Conchita Esteves of Lufkin and Erick Esteves of Kyle; great-grandchildren, Hanna Shurley, Haley Shurley, Ashley and Seth Marcantel, Zack Pouland, Paige James, Alexus Shurley, Hunter Shurley, Lera Shurley, Aislinn Shurley, Riley Jo Shurley, Serena Esteves, Alyssa Esteves, Carson Esteves, Deacon Esteves, Delaney Esteves, and Cason Esteves; great-great-grandchildren, Bentley Pouland, Chloe Pouland, Truman Marcantel, Anna Kate Marcantel, and soon to be born Carter Shurley.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Maxine Allen and Betty Gandy.
The family would like to thank Margaret, Alex and Amanda from Affinity Hospice and the staff at Pinnacle for the excellent care they provided.
Pallbearers will be Mike Shurley, Josh Shurley, Marcus Esteves, Erick Esteves, Buddy Gandy, and Glenn Allen.
Honorary pallbearers will be Donnie Gandy, Kevin Malone, Hunter Shurley, Jimmy Hancock, Gerald Forsyth, and Ralph Maddox.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homer Cemetery Association, c/o Christie Pounders, 205 Broadway Road, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
