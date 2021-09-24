Barbara Bayley Ferguson

Memorial services for Barbara Ferguson, 82, of Zavalla will be held Monday, September 27, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church with Reverend Gordon N. Blackman, Jr. officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Ferguson was born November 20, 1938 in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Nina Ruth (Elliott) and Theodore Dwight Bayley, and went to her heavenly home Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Ferguson retired from teaching Special Education at Slack Elementary for Lufkin ISD after many years of service. Her gift was inspiring and reaching students to achieve and be the best they could be. She impacted many students and their lives during her lifetime. Mrs. Ferguson was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Cecil Ferguson of Zavalla; daughters and sons-in-law, Cynthia and John Burnett of Bremond, Elizabeth and Clayton Boulware of Zavalla; grandchildren, Ryan Burnett, Reagan Burnett, Kristin Long and husband Jordan, Holden Boulware; brother and sister-in-law, Dwight and Sarah Bayley of Jacksonville, Florida; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Willie and Nancy Ferguson; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Ethan Seth Boulware; and brother, Ted Bayley.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, East Texas Regional Office, 304 N. Raguet Street, Suite C, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or First Presbyterian Church, 607 Janeway Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. Monday afternoon prior to the service at the church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.