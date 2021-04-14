Gisela Galicia Tovar
Mass of Christian Burial for Gisela Galicia Tovar, 68, of Lufkin, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, with Father Timothy Kelley, Celebrant. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with the family receiving friends and loved ones from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Gisela was born March 23, 1953 in Papantla, Veracruz, Mexico, and passed away Friday, April 9, 2021 in a local hospital.
Gisela was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an attorney at law and graduated from the University of Veracruz. She loved baking for her family, swapping recipes, and shopping. She enjoyed mentoring kids, reading and traveling. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband, Carlos Niño Tovar of Lufkin; children, Rodolfo Galicia and Mireya Cabrera, Stephanie Tovar Gaynor and Michael Gaynor, Carlos Tovar Jr., and Joann Adams, Sarai Escobedo and Santos Escobedo; and Gabriel Tovar and Amanda Tovar; mother, Ciria Morgado Diaz; grandchildren, Briza Tovar, Natalie Tovar, Raul Cabrera, Isabela Bermudez, Fernanda Bermudez, Julian Escobedo and Andrea Escobedo; brothers, Celestino Galicia and Concepcion Galicia, Oscar Galicia and Rosalba Cervantes and Jorge Galicia and Patricia Galicia; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Antonia Tovar Sanchez and Luis Sanchez, Juan Tovar and Patty Tovar, Juanita Tovar and David Rodriguez, Geronimo Tovar and Diana Tovar, Blas Tovar and Laura Tovar, Epifanio Tovar, Claudia Tovar; and many nieces, nephews and other family members.
Gisela was preceded in death by her father, Celestino Galicia; sisters, Rosa Galicia and Noemi Galicia; daughter, Carla Itsell Tovar; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Silvino Tovar Alvarez and Felipa Niño Tovar.
Pallbearers will be Rodolfo Galicia, Carlos Tovar, Jr., Gabriel Tovar, Michael Gaynor, Francisco Vega, Blas Tovar, Juan Tovar and Epifanio Tovar.
