Nancy Elizabeth Callaway Hale passed peacefully in the arms of her devoted husband of 54 years, Charles Hale, on Tuesday July 26, 2022 after her brave battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Also by her side were her loving family and her exceptional caregiver Kemi.

Nancy was born on September 18, 1942, in Meridian, Mississippi to Elizabeth and John Callaway. She became a Texan at the age of 3 when they moved to Lufkin. From an early age, she was dedicated to her faith, family, friends, and fun.