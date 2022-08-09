Nancy Elizabeth Callaway Hale passed peacefully in the arms of her devoted husband of 54 years, Charles Hale, on Tuesday July 26, 2022 after her brave battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Also by her side were her loving family and her exceptional caregiver Kemi.
Nancy was born on September 18, 1942, in Meridian, Mississippi to Elizabeth and John Callaway. She became a Texan at the age of 3 when they moved to Lufkin. From an early age, she was dedicated to her faith, family, friends, and fun.
Nancy attended Lufkin High School, where she was a cheerleader, “Miss Lufkin High School”, and president of the Student Council. She graduated from The University of Texas and was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority.
After graduation, she married her longtime love, Charles. They were blessed with two children, Greg Hale and Julie Hale Dehan.
Nancy’s passions included her love for God’s word, her family, friends, tennis, and her travel adventures and many summers spent in Colorado, Virginia, and Nantucket. Her legacy will remain in her most generous heart and the countless friends and acquaintances that she led to the Lord. Nancy will always be an inspiration to those who were fortunate enough to know her. Her smile lit up a room, and her kindness and generosity were infectious. She was a guiding light, a beloved "Nana" to her grandchildren, a full of life "Aunt Dancing" to her nieces and nephews, and a second “Mom” to many.
She was a most devoted mother to her children and wife to Charles. Also surviving is her son-in-law Bryan; daughter-in-law, Kristen; and grandchildren Caroline, Cameron, Bridget, Ryan, Holland, and Charlie; her sister Molly Callaway Ryan of Ft. Worth and brother Johnny Callaway of Houston, as well as her nieces and nephews and their children.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church Chapel in Houston, Texas on Friday, August 26th at 11:00 am. A reception will immediately follow.
We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hope Beyond Hospice for their care of Nancy. In lieu of flowers, Memorial gifts can be made to: Alzheimer’s Association : alz.org/donate, or donations can be mailed to Alzheimer's Association, 6055 South Loop East, Houston TX 77087.
