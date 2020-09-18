Cecil James “Jim” Wilson Jr.
Funeral services for Jim Wilson, 72, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Dave Sarver officiating. Interment will follow at Ryan Chapel Cemetery.
Jim was born November 19, 1947 in Corsicana, Texas, the son of Cecil James Wilson Sr. and Virginia Elizabeth (Richardson) Wilson, and died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Lufkin. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1964 to 1968. Jim loved to hunt, fish, and was an avid biker (motorcyclist). He was a member of Brothers Keeper church. He married Olivia Cox on October 22, 1975. He owned and operated Cycle Heaven in Lufkin.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Olivia (Cox) Wilson of Lufkin, TX; daughter and son in law, Coleen Suzanne Wilson-Edel and husband Jay of Kemah, TX; daughter and son in law, Michelle Louise Wilson-Aleman and husband Carlos of Lake Jackson, TX; daughter and son in law, Michelle Wilson Pullen and husband Greg of Lufkin, TX; grandson, Brett Lee Valigura of Lake Jackson, TX; grandson, Trevor Dylan Valigura and wife Kayla of Lake Jackson, TX; granddaughter, Jessamine Suzanne Collard and husband Matthew of Lake Jackson, TX; granddaughter, Amber Jade Hidrogo and husband Jeremy of Lufkin, TX; granddaughter, April Desiree Tolly of Lufkin TX; granddaughter, Lindsey Nicole Mims and husband Billy of Lufkin TX; granddaughter, Mikayla LeeAnne Scroggins and husband Justin of Diboll, TX; great grandchildren, Rylee Anne Collard of Lake Jackson, TX, Micha Nicole Hector of Lufkin, TX, Gage Lee Miller of Lufkin, TX, Jayce Alexander Hidrogo of Lufkin, TX, Gavyn Michael Miller of Lufkin TX, Adriana Jayde Hidrogo of Lufkin TX, Oakley Rae Mims of Lufkin TX, Kaiser Cole Mims of Lufkin TX, Jaxx Riley Scroggins of Lufkin TX; nephew, James Dean Wilson and wife Pam of Normangee, TX; nephew, Mark Anthony Wilson and wife Rosy of Madisonville, TX; along with numerous other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Elizabeth Wilson; father, Cecil James Wilson Sr.; brother, Anthony Gene Wilson; son, Richard Michael Tolly; grandson, Curtis Preston Wilson; and great grandson, Jayden Michael Hidrogo.
Pallbearers will be Geno Collins, Josh Huffman, Richard Paloma, Rudy Huerta, Danny Huerta, Danny Huerta Jr., Ruben Huerta, James Dean Wilson, and Mark Anthony Wilson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Carlos Aleman, Jay Edel, Greg Pullen, Ronald Cox, Kenneth Cox, J.D. Havard, Dustin Cox, John Cox, Brandon Cox, Randall Weber, Richard Leggett, and Stephen Morie.
Special thanks to his nurse Amanda and aide Sophia at Heart to Heart Hospice.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to: East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope, 1411 Turtle Creek STE B Lufkin, TX 75904, or Heart to Heart Hospice, 2102 S John Redditt Dr, Lufkin, TX 75904.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.