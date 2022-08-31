Sarah Elizabeth (Fowler) Williams

Funeral services for Sarah Elizabeth Williams, 89, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022 in the Henderson Chapel of First United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Jerome Brimmage officiating. Interment will follow at 12:45 p.m. in the McKnight Cemetery in Cushing.
Known as Sarah Beth to friends and family, Sarah Elizabeth Fowler was born on July 22, 1933 in Nacogdoches Texas to Nina Lee Peacock and Wilton R Fowler, Sr.
Sarah graduated from Nacogdoches High School in 1950, and at the age of 16, enrolled in Stephen F Austin State College (now University).
In 1953, she obtained a bachelors degree in Library Science. After graduation, she pursued her career as a librarian, sometimes teaching English or History as needed.
In 1956, she married the love of her life, Earlon Williams, whom she had met while attending SFA. Together, they moved to West Columbia to pursue their careers in Library Science.
Sarah Beth was dedicated to literacy and the benefit of reading throughout her life. During her 30+ year career, she established 7 libraries including a church library.
She and her husband were very active in their church in each community where they resided, serving on commissions, boards and committees, teaching Sunday School, sponsoring youth groups and singing in the Chancel Choir.
Sarah was a longtime member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, holding various offices.
After her retirement she continued to be active in the community and her church, First United Methodist of Lufkin, by volunteering in the office. She was head of the Prayer Chain for many years and was a member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class. She and Earlon travelled extensively, yet made time for Camp Grandma and Grandpa every summer for their 5 grandchildren.
She and Earlon raised 3 daughters, all of whom graduated from Lufkin High School . It was their priveledge to see to it that all three went on to obtain college degrees.
When her husband passed away in 2017, Sarah Beth made her home at Pinecrest. There, she continued to be active and shared her experience in scrapbooking, crafting and journaling with the other residents. She was known for her (often irreverent) humor, generosity of spirit and her love of Bingo.
Throughout her life, she has been an inspiration to many for her faith , her positive outlook, and her compassion for others. She always remembered a birthday, a child’s name or a special occasion.
Sarah passed away quietly on August 28, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was 89.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Earlon, one grandchild, Jetta Hoffman Clark, two sisters and one brother.
She is survived by brother, Dr Wilton R Fowler and his wife Rev Edna Ward Fowler; daughters, Dr Betsy Robinson and husband Travis, Beverly Rohm and husband Scott, Lee Dilday and husband Doug. She is also survived by grandson, Dr Zachery Rohm and wife Charlene, granddaughters, Jordan Rohm Gray and husband Bob, Claire Dilday, Caroline Dilday Barton and husband Adam; Great grandchildren River Gray, Jonah Rohm and Micah Rohm and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and caregivers at Pinecrest for her years of excellent care and Hospice in the Pines for their support.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to MRC foundation and MRCAFF.org/giving .
