Gipson square 0413

Sarah Elizabeth (Fowler) Williams

Funeral services for Sarah Elizabeth Williams, 89, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022 in the Henderson Chapel of First United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Jerome Brimmage officiating. Interment will follow at 12:45 p.m. in the McKnight Cemetery in Cushing.

