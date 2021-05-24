Donnie Merrill Stephens
Graveside services for Donnie Merrill Stephens, 71, of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Whitehouse Cemetery in Lufkin with Bro. Lamoine Wiggins and Bro. Vic Bass officiating.
Mr. Stephens was born May 21, 1950 in Lufkin, Texas, to the late Walter Weldon Stephens and Soleta Merl (Goodwin) Stephens, and died Sunday, May 23, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mr. Stephens was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved his tractor and his tools, but most of all, he loved his wife and children. Mr. Stephens worked for Temple Association for 14 years and then transferred to Temple Inland where he worked in the corporate office in Diboll for 27 years before retiring on December 31, 2010.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Darlene Stephens of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Paul Kirkland of Lufkin; daughter, Nancy Martin of Lufkin; special fur baby, Tootsie; sisters, Judy Clifton and Debbie Winston, both of Lufkin; nephew, Beau Winston of Lufkin; and niece, Lacey Keath of Lufkin.
Mr. Stephens was preceded in death by his parents; and niece, Kim Davis.
Pallbearers will be Paul Kirkland, Austin Kirkland, Ty Kirkland, Jodi Smith, Wayne Brown, and John P. Martin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Leo Lepold, Murl Ray Luce, Carl Lee Milligan, and Charles Sorrell.
Special memorials may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.