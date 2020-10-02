Marilyn Janice Mitchell Scott
Marilyn Janice Mitchell Scott was born September 24, 1932 to James Daniel Mitchell and Murrell Killingsworth in Corpus Christi, TX. She was raised along the Texas Gulf Coast around extended family during the depression, where family shared homes and provisions. Marilyn remembered listening to her family radio “program,” December 7, 1941, when it was interrupted for the report of the attack on Perl Harbor.
She graduated from Friendswood High School in 1950 as salutatorian from a class of 14. She then attended Southwest Texas Junior College in Uvalde, where her aunt was librarian and an English teacher. She was called home to help with family before completion of her degree. She later took classes at Rice University in Houston. She eventually completed her associate degree at Angelina Junior College in 1974.
Returning to Alemda, Texas, she worked as a switchboard operator at Gulf Oil Company located in Houston. She was a member of Alemda Baptist Church where she met William Hermon Scott, Jr, who became her lifelong love. They met at the young adult Training Union Class on Sunday nights. They fell in love choosing to have faith in Christ Jesus as the center of their relationship. They married April 23, 1955. When asked later in life the secret to marriage, the would say, “Every morning we purposefully choose to be committed to faith and one another.” Marilyn died on Bill’s birthday, September 29, 2020. I know Bill was there to welcome her, as she has looked for him in the halls of Norse neighborhood for the past two and a half years.
Marilyn and Bill had two children they lovingly raised.
One of Marilyn’s great joys was being the director of First Baptist Church Lufkin Wee Care Early childhood program in part of the 1980’s. She loved giving young mother’s a place to bring their children where the children could have a fun, learning time and young mother’s could have a few hours to recharge. Marilyn and Bill, after retirement traveled with the Retired Baptist Builders, building and remodeling church properties.
Marilyn and Bill made their home in Alemda, San Angelo, Lufkin, Magnolia, then in Clifton for the last 15 years. In each place they found a church home with dear friends they loved.
Marilyn is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, nieces, nephew, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
Survived by daughter Rebecca and husband David Pederson, Son, James Scott, Grandchildren, Ryan Pederson, his wife, Lili, Sharyn McElmurry, her husband Rick, Erin Pederson, her husband Niki Bawa, Jonathan Pederson, his wife, Kim Nies. Great-grandchildren Connor and Caedmon McElmurry, Abel and William Pederson. Her sister Dixie Woolard, sister-in-law Jacabeth Scott. Her extended family Julie Pederson, Ann, Caleb, and Christian Ratliff.
She is preceded in death by her Husband Bill, parents Jimmy and Murrell Mitchell, sister Johnelle and brother-in-law Gene Gladys, mother-in-law Mary Rebecca Scott, and brother-in-law Richard Scott.
Marilyn’s family would like to express our deep gratitude to Lutheran Sunset Ministries, Clifton, TX. Administration and direct care have become our family over the past 6 years. Especially during this extreme time of quarantine. From the administration with the heavy weight of leading and loving both staff and residents, to the direct care nurses, aides, kitchen, laundry, maintenance, and housekeeping that daily, took tender, personal care of Marilyn, we thank you. You spoke tender words of encouragement and love as you took care of her. All aspects of care can be challenging and each of you are to be commended and prayed for in this difficult season. YOU ARE OUR HEROES!!! THANK YOU!
We are grateful to Dr Squyres for his care and dedication to Marilyn and our family as he tirelessly fought along side with Marilyn, To each of the nurses, aides, lab personnel, radiology, housekeepers, and food service, thank you! To the dedication of Goodall-Witcher Medical.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Rock Church Cemetery, With Pastor Bill Metting officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service (10:00 A,M.) at the Rock Church.
