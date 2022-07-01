Herman Dee Harvey, Sr. (Paw Paw), age 83, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022. He and his loving wife of 63 years, Annette Harvey, raised 2 sons in Lufkin, TX where they resided. He was a graduate of Lufkin High School, class of 1957, and furthered his education at Kilgore College where he was elected as one of eight cheerleader candidates. Herman Dee became a member of the Army National Guard at the age of 17 and proudly served in the Corps of Engineering qualifying as a sharpshooter. He was an avid rodeo bareback rider and team roper, pursuits that lent themselves well for his love of horses. Following his retirement from the Lufkin Paper Mill after serving 37 years, he pursued his passion for camping and traveling, and continued with his love of farming and dog whispering.
Herman Dee is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Beatrice Harvey, and his grandson Raymond Harvey. He is survived by his wife, Annette Harvey; son, Herman Harvey, II and wife, Ramona; son, Justin Harvey and wife, Marlana; James Harvey and wife, Leara; daughter-in-love, Beverly Ruivivar and husband, Jeffery; grandchildren, Jessica and husband, Brian Mathews, Brianne Harvey; and great-grandchildren, Cady Harvey, Able Harvey, Claire Mathews, Parker Mathews, and Lydia Mathews.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones for a come and go visitation on Wednesday June 29, 2022, from Noon-2:00 pm in the McNutt Funeral Home Chapel. Herman Dee’s family would like to express their sincere thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Affinity Health Care. If desired, donations may be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Herman Dee.
