Barbara Lanier Holmes
Memorial services for Barbara Lanier Holmes, 91, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. in the Henderson Chapel of First United Methodist Church Lufkin with Reverend D. Nick Sholars and Reverend Dr. Jerome Brimmage officiating. Interment will be prior to the services at 9:30 a.m. in the Jasper City Cemetery.
Barbara Lanier Holmes fell asleep in Christ Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at PineCrest Retirement Community. Barbara was born in Jasper, Texas, December 18, 1929, the youngest child and only daughter of Hudnall Fisher Lanier and Tempie (Smith) Lanier. As a youngster, she spent many hours at her Dad and Uncle’s General Store in East Jasper. Growing up as a child of the Depression, she learned to be frugal and appreciate the simple things in life.
She attended Jasper High School where she made many friends, became a Cheerleader for the Jasper Bulldogs, and was the lead in her senior play. Upon graduation, she enrolled at the University of Texas where she became an Alpha Delta Pi, making many friends again along the way. Barbara loved being a Longhorn, but she loved Will Standlee Holmes more. She left school to become his wife in 1951 and they laughed, loved, and traveled together for the next 51 years until his passing in 2003.
Barbara and Will were long-standing members of the Fellowship Class at First United Methodist Church of Lufkin. Barbara served in the United Methodist Women and joyfully made crafts for the annual Christmas Bazaar. In addition, she enjoyed a weekly quilting group with ladies at the church for many years. She also frequently volunteered in the schools her children attended, always ready to help.
Barbara was one of three Girl Scout Leaders in her daughter Jennifer’s troop, helping the girls learn to be good citizens while earning a trip to Hawaii. This trip was among the first of many travels that would take Barbara all over the world. She and Will bought a travel trailer when he retired, and for almost two decades, they set off for weeks at a time, seeing their beloved USA with family and friends.
She was proud of a lineage that enabled her to be a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Barbara taught her children to value their heritage and always remember that you represent family in all you do. She loved movies and bequeathed that passion to her girls, who spend hours together enjoying the classics. She was so famous for her yeast rolls that her family named them “Ree’s Rolls,” and all the granddaughters now make them for the family.
In the years after Will died, Barbara filled her days with travel and activities. She was an avid game player, and each day would find her at a table of friends playing Bridge, Rummikub, Skip-Bo, or Dominoes. She dearly loved crossword puzzles, and you could often find her with one in hand. Barbara was also an active member of both the Historical and Literary Club, as well as the Dogwood Garden Club.
During her years at PineCrest, when her children would visit, Barbara would recount how blessed she was — she had a happy marriage, three children she loved and was proud of, made many friends, and traveled everywhere she wanted to go. She also expressed her love for her sons and daughter-in-law and was grateful for her grandchildren and great-grandchild.
Waiting to greet Barbara in Heaven were her parents; brother, Sidney Lanier and wife Melva, nephew, Tom Lanier, brother, John Lanier and wife Nelda; brothers-in-law, Tom and wife Reete Holmes and Jim Holmes; sisters-in-law, Nell and husband Ed Allen, Ruthie and husband Eldon Sonnenburg; her beloved husband, Will; and precious grandchildren, Will Holmes and Louisa Holmes.
She is survived by her son, Bill and wife Mary Jane Holmes; daughter, Lou Ann and husband Curtis Raetz; daughter, Jennifer and husband Ed Haar; grandchildren, Stephen Raetz, Katherine Raetz, Will Raetz and wife Christina, Rachel Haar Darby and husband Matthew, Mary Haar, Rebecca Haar Soch and husband Zak, Mary Claire Holmes, and Beth Ann Holmes; and great-grandson, Augustus Darby.
The family would like to thank the staff at PineCrest for taking care of their mother, with special thanks to Nurses Trina and Megan and staff members Sarah, Toyann and Ruthie.
In lieu of flowers, the Holmes family gratefully requests that memorials be donated to the Louisa and Will Holmes Bible Bank, c/o Vietnamese Bible, Inc., P.O. Box 61, Midland, Texas 79702, Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904, or any charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.