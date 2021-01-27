Pearl Eugene Shipp
Services for P. E. “Buddy” Shipp, 87, of Diboll, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Blackie Cranford officiating. Interment will follow in the Cold Springs Cemetery in Garrison, Texas.
Buddy was born in Garrison, Texas on September 17, 1933 to the late Ida F. (Dillon) and Robert Lee Shipp. He passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at his residence.
Buddy was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a retired truck driver. He loved hunting, fishing, and gardening. He also enjoyed working on tractors and reading, especially the Bible. Buddy loved spending time with his family. He was married for 67 years. He was loved by many and will be missed by more.
He is survived by his wife, Jessie Shipp of Diboll; daughters, Jeanette Jones and husband Billy of Lufkin, Janette Harris and husband Wayne of Diboll, Loretta Garrett and husband Phil of Diboll; son, Randy Shipp and wife Janice of Nacogdoches; grandchildren, Chris, Keith, Audra, Dan, Amanda, Alecia, Shane, Lindsay, Ashley and Chili; 20 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; brothers-in-law, Billy Adkison and Don Box; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Shipp and Lillie Mae McGuire; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Bo; and sister, Betty Jo.
