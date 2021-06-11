Ashley Schaeffer Burks
Memorial services for Ashley Schaeffer Burks, 49, of Nacogdoches, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Harmony Hill Baptist Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Ashley was born July 9, 1971, in Nacogdoches, and died June 8, 2021, in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Monte Cochran
Graveside service for Monte Cochran, 62, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the McKindree Cemetery. Mr. Cochran was born June 10, 1958, in Kirbyville, and died June 6, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Shern Hughes Hall
Services for Shern Hall, 66, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in the Sweet Union Cemetery. Mrs. Hall was born June 19, 1954, in Nacogdoches, and died June 6, 2021, in Tyler.
Beulah (Champ) Williams
Services for Beulah (Champ) Williams, 69, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Colonial Mortuary. Burial will follow in the Davis Memorial Garden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.