Funeral services for Terri Lynn Singletary, 63, of Huntington will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Brother Henry Sims and Brother Stephen Willis officiating. Interment will follow in the Huntington Cemetery.
Ms. Singletary was born April 14, 1958 in Kirbyville, Texas to Christine (Ratcliff) and Homer Singletary, and died Sunday, December 19, 2021 at her residence.
Ms. Singletary graduated from Huntington High School with the Class of ’76. She had retired after serving as the Administrator at various nursing homes. Ms. Singletary was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include her mother and stepfather, Christine and Jim Woods of Fuller Springs; sister and brother-in-law, Libbie Guthrie and Tommy Cheakas of Spring; brother and sister-in-law, Ricky and Betty Sammons of Huntington; brother, Homer Kent Singletary of Fuller Springs; three stepbrothers; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Homer Singletary; brother Ronnie Singletary; niece, Tamara Hughes, and nephews, Jason Sammons and Zach Singletary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or www.stjude.org.
The family would like to express a special “thank you” to her home care provider, Ms. Betty Smith.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon prior to the service at Carroway Funeral Home in Huntington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.