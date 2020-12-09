Celebration of Life services for Charles David Winthrop, 77, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Gary Forrest officiating.
Charles was born August 2, 1943 in Lufkin, Texas, first born of Charles David Winthrop Sr. and Lena (Lane) Winthrop, and went to his Heavenly home early Friday morning, December 4, 2020 at his home in Lufkin.
Charles accepted Jesus Christ into his heart and life at the age of twelve at a church boy’s camp and read the Bible (King James) through numerous times after that. He worked hard, even as a young teenager helping Mr. Burnette mow lawns, and caught chickens in large chicken houses at night for spending money. As a young teenager he had to take on the duty of housekeeping and caring for his younger siblings when his Mother became ill.
In his junior year at Hudson High School he met Mary Dunn who he married September 15, 1961 at the age of eighteen. Our first date was February 13, 1959 and we always celebrated that date. We welcomed our son David Lynn Winthrop October 30, 1963 and we were very proud parents.
Charles was a poet, he was a high school, junior high and sometimes college football referee for 26 years and loved every minute of it. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and sometimes as a fishing guide on Sam Rayburn Lake. He also coached baseball for his son’s team.
Charles graduated from Stephen F.. Austin College while working full time at Lufkin Industries foundry department as purchasing manager, taking all night classes. He did so with no student loans, what a novel idea. In the early seventies he and a few good men revived the Royal Ambassador Program while attending Denman Avenue Baptist Church. They worked hard creating Bible studies, fun activities, and camping. They also organized an annual basketball tournament and tract and field meet for the entire Unity Baptist Association. There would be several hundred boys, parents, and leaders participating. He directed children church at several churches, taught adult Sunday school classes which he really enjoyed.
Our little family took annual vacations and we continued to travel as empty nesters until his health prevented travel. He felt blessed with his accomplishments in life and I am so grateful that I was a part of it.
He is survived by Mary Dunn Winthrop, loving wife of fifty-nine years; son and daughter-in-law, David Lynn and Gretchen Winthrop; grandson Dylan and God-daughter Cherle Delgado; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronnie and Connie Winthrop, Larry Douglas and Tammy Winthrop; sister, Dorothy Elaine Modisette; along with numerous nieces and nephews and friends; as well as Bonnie Brister, who is like a sister; brother-in-law, Vernon Dunn; and sister-in-law, Janice Richard.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandmother, Ada Winthrop; sisters, infant Carolyn, nine year old Donna Kay Winthrop, and Brenda Venegas; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Cremation and services under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
