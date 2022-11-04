Raymond Wilson Gates, of Crosby formally of Kennard passed away November 1, 2022, at the age of eighty-three. Raymond was born on March 4, 1939, in Crockett, Texas to father, Cleet Milson Gates and mother, Eva Pearl (Alexander) Gates. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He thoroughly enjoyed visiting with friends and telling stories. He never met a stranger; he loved visiting with people. Raymond loved to play Golf when he was able to. Mr. Gates was a graduate from Kennard High School Class of 1957. After graduation he then went into the Army where he served in Germany. Upon his return home he went to work for Southwest Industries in Purchasing. Raymond also worked for ASE in Crockett for 6years, building Hush Houses for Jet Engines. Then worked for Lufkin Industries until his retirement. Mr. Gates leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife of 58 years, Martha Gates of Crosby; children: Connie Ann and husband, Crea C. Fellows of Boerne, TX, Richard L. Mathews of Livingston, TX, Anthony R. and wife, Nancy Mathews of Canyon Lake, TX, James and wife, Vanida Gates of Crosby; 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; sister: Jonnie Ann Arnold of Leggett, TX; sister-in-law Betty L. Lansford and Ron of Dayton, TX, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives, and many friends also survive. Mr. Gates is preceded in death by his loving parents: Eva Pearl Gates and Cleet Milson Gates; three brothers: Thomas Calvin and wife, Kay Gates of Trinity, Aubrey DeWain and wife, Joyce Gates of Louisiana, Harold Cleet b and wife, Betty Gates of Tehuacana, TX; sister: Eunice Dale Zalesky of Kennard, TX, brother-in-law: Rev. Gene Arnold of Leggett, TX. Visitation for Raymond will be held Friday, November 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. at the Groveton Funeral Home Chapel, in Groveton, TX with Bro. Dale Welch officiating. Interment will follow in Ivie Cemetery. Pallbearers: Colton Mathews, David Rodgers, Jerry Rodgers, Brian Rodgers, Jerry Womack, and Kyle Campbell Please share your memories with the family by signing the guestbook @ www.grovetonfuneralhome.com
