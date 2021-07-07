Jean Keele
Memorial services for Jean Keele, 95, of Lufkin, will be held at a later date. Mrs. Keele was born Sept. 20, 1925, and died July 3, 2021, in a local nursing facility. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Gipson Funeral Home
