Brents Caskey “BC” Kornegay, Jr.

Funeral services for Brents Caskey “BC” Kornegay, Jr., 88, of Pollok will be held Friday, August 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Bennie Boles and Brother Jeff Davis officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Sand Flat Cemetery.