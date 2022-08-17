Funeral services for Brents Caskey “BC” Kornegay, Jr., 88, of Pollok will be held Friday, August 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Bennie Boles and Brother Jeff Davis officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Sand Flat Cemetery.
Mr. Kornegay was born December 12, 1933 in Beaumont, Texas to the late Della Mae (Tidwell) and Brents Caskey Kornegay, Sr., and died Sunday, August 14, 2022 in a local hospital.
BC had resided in Angelina County for 44 years. He retired as an Offshore Regional Director for a number of oilfield companies, including Global Marine and Dixieland Oil Field. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. BC was a member of Redtown Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Ronny Kornegay, Randy and Mariann Kornegay, and Brent and Angel Kornegay; daughters and son-in-law, Donna and John Roddy and Brenda Kornegay; grandchildren and spouses, Seth and Jolynn Kornegay, Zack and Karlie Beth Kornegay, Jessica Kornegay, Dustin Kornegay, Kyley and Brad Duke, Payton and Canyon Headrick, Delaney Kornegay, Mandy and Trinity Rock, Jared and Renee Pennison, Joshua and Laura Pennison, Sonya Bohler, Keith Reeves, Sheryll Philmon, and Chad Goulus; great-grandchildren, Jaselynn Sage Kornegay, Mason, Paisley and Jackson Rock, Kennedy and Kamryn Pennison, Vail and Brec Pennison, Ava and Xavier Kornegay, and Jerome “JJ” Bruce, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Betty Diffey and Marie Darr; mother of Seth and Zack, Shelly Holland; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eddie Marcell (Doyen) Kornegay; sisters, Christine Butler, Goldie Parker, Elsie Ivester, Margorie Lumpkins, and Doris Lumpkins; and daughter-in-law, Susan Kornegay.
Pallbearers will be Seth Kornegay, Zackary Kornegay, Joshua Pennison, Jared Pennison, Cameron Taylor and Tim Jones.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
